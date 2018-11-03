equinet Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €25.00 Price Target

equinet set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.60 ($36.74).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €27.03 ($31.43). 603,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a twelve month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

