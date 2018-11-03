EQT Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Saturday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

EQT stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,558. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

