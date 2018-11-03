Epizyme (EPZM) PT Set at $27.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a weight rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 675,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,583. The company has a market cap of $624.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.89. Epizyme has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 406,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,184,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,762 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,021,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 95.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 576,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 39.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 810,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 228,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

