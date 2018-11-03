EPAM Systems (EPAM) PT Raised to $157.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. 464,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,825. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $10,516,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 281.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

