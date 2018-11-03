Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Forecasts (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

EPD opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.