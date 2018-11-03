Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.
In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 405,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,906. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
