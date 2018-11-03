Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,743,000 after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,905,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 405,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,906. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

