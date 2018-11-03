EnPro Industries (NPO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 235,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,657. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In related news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

