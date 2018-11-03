Enova International (ENVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Enova International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE ENVA remained flat at $$24.59 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,558. Enova International has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enova International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $293.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enova International by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enova International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

