Enel Chile SA – (ENIC) Position Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,962 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Enel Chile by 70.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,989,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 822,700 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $344,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $35,771,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $206,000. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $4.36 on Friday. Enel Chile SA – has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

