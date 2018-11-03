Endeavour Silver (EXK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.97. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 63562 shares traded.

The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Financial set a $5.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 156.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 283,099 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 79.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 218,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 37.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -0.21.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

