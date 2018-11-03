EncryptoTel [WAVES] Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $877,866.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00251374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $619.63 or 0.09767344 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

