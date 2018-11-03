Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 336,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,045 shares of company stock worth $399,056 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $39.53 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

