Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $5.77 Million Position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 291,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000.

FVCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH news, Director Phillip R. Wills III bought 25,000 shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,390.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

