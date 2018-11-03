Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $1.71 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth $136,745,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth $91,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after acquiring an additional 575,392 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth $46,530,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,103,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Viera bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,019.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,068,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.