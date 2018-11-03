Elwood G. Norris Purchases 333,334 Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (WRTC) Stock

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) insider Elwood G. Norris bought 333,334 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,002.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Wrap Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.00.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.