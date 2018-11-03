ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.81 ($12.57).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

ETR ZIL2 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting €7.86 ($9.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 52 week high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

