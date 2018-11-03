Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFII. BidaskClub raised Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ:EFII opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 380.63, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.07. Electronics For Imaging has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

