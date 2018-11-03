Electronic Arts (EA) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $110.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Electronic Arts to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a $146.56 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,649. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $89.12 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $3,280,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,365,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,989.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

