Eldorado Gold (EGO) Shares Up 6.1%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 5,658,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,387,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several research firms have commented on EGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 180.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,412,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 908,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,193,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,113 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,149,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 950,413 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,001,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

