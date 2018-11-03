Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,583,326 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the September 28th total of 2,500,729 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,763,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,898,000.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.10 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

