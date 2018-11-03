El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 2,411,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,788. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of August 20, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

