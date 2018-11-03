Eguana Technologies (EGT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 109,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 258,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems worldwide. The company offers Bi-Direx inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and various forms of energy storage systems. It also provides AC Battery, a grid ready power control solution.

