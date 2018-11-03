Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Issues Earnings Results

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDGE opened at $0.70 on Friday. Edge Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Edge Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

