Ecolab (ECL) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $157.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.38.

ECL traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,292. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $159.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $994,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 18.8% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 19.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

