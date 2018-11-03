Eclipse Resources (ECR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.14. Eclipse Resources shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2118697 shares trading hands.
The energy producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.11.
The firm has a market cap of $317.44 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
About Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR)
Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.
