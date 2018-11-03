Eclipse Resources (ECR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.14. Eclipse Resources shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2118697 shares trading hands.

The energy producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,838,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 118,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169,932 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 996,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $317.44 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR)

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.