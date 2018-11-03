Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $644.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,048,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

