eBay Inc (EBAY) Holdings Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in eBay by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,245 in the last 90 days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. FIX lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.97.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

