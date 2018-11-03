eBay (EBAY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 16,340,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,378,170. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. eBay’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $857,907.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,630,286.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 567.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

