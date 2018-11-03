EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (ETX) Stake Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EATON VANCE Mun/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EATON VANCE Mun/SHS were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EATON VANCE Mun/SHS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EATON VANCE Mun/SHS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of EATON VANCE Mun/SHS by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 86,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EATON VANCE Mun/SHS by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EATON VANCE Mun/SHS by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.09 million, a PE ratio of -259.71 and a beta of -0.27. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. EATON VANCE Mun/SHS’s payout ratio is -1,214.29%.

About EATON VANCE Mun/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

