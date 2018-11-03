Eaton Co. PLC Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MED raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.12.

ETN stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $123,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

