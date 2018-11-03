Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Director Sells $25,610.64 in Stock

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $25,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EGP opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $99.39.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,352,000 after purchasing an additional 902,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

