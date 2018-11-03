Eastern (EML) Posts Earnings Results

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.39. Eastern has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO August M. Vlak purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $93,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,110.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August M. Vlak acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $93,024.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

