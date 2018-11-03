e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY18 guidance at $0.56-0.61 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $919,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,156,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,430. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

