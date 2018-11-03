Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 target price on Dynex Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 458,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.60. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 105.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

