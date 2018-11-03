DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $538.66 million, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $2,420,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,250 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after buying an additional 281,381 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 774,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 773,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 135,950 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.