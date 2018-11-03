DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $727,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,527 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,941. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.