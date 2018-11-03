Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.51 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

NYSE:DNB opened at $141.75 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

