Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In other news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

