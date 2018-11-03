Duke Energy (DUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.65-4.85 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.65-4.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,038,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,621. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $348,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 112,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

