Drexel Hamilton Analysts Give Mercury Systems (MRCY) a $58.00 Price Target

Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price objective on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 439,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,628. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $458,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $189,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 318,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,273,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock worth $2,920,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,928,000 after acquiring an additional 672,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,819,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,130,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 422,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 344.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 970,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

