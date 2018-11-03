DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWDP opened at $57.73 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.39.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

