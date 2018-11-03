DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,878,000 after acquiring an additional 882,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,683,000 after acquiring an additional 765,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after acquiring an additional 603,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWDP opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DWDP. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

