Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

DOVA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. 144,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,914. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alex Sapir bought 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $495,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOVA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

