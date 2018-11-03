Douglas Emmett (DEI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett updated its FY18 guidance to $2.01 to $2.03 EPS.

DEI opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,109,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,810,000 after buying an additional 176,454 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,615,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,821,000 after buying an additional 4,587,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,450,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,811,000 after buying an additional 112,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,743,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,611,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.