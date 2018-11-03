Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $670.44 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $502.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

