Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,189 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,401,000 after purchasing an additional 255,240 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,987,000 after purchasing an additional 711,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,506,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,926,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,106,000 after purchasing an additional 151,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,188,000 after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.35.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $79.79 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

