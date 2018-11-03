Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dmc Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 106,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,378. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $595.66 million, a P/E ratio of 249.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $1,074,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,044.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $53,791.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $359,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.