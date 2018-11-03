Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 108.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 167.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $4,697,025.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,331,277 shares in the company, valued at $34,054,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $46,997.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,374 shares of company stock worth $8,811,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.