Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,563 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the September 28th total of 555,763 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,195,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $43.48 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $370,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,139.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

