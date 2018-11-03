Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $13.33

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.33. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 476962 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

